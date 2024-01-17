Chicago swimmer exercises in frigid Lake Michigan in middle of winter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Physical fitness is always important – and even in these dark, cold days of winter, it's good to keep moving.

This week, one workout stood out in particular – courtesy of Barton Williams, a Chicagoan taking the "cold plunge" to an entirely level.

Barton Williams lives in the same building as CBS 2's Joe Donlon in Streeterville – and got Donlon himself swimming in Lake Michigan. But unlike Donlon, Williams swims in Lake Michigan in the frigid depths of January – equipped only with a hammer and a rope, and wearing no wet suit.

Video provided by Williams shows him heading down a snowy Lakefront Trail on the Near North Side and climbing down into the lake bare-chested in a Speedo – with icicles hanging from the ladder on the lake wall. In a recent video he sent, Barton noted that the air temperature was below zero Celsius, but the water was "remarkably warm."

"I'm Australian, so I love the water. But the water is very cold here. The air temperature is even colder," said Williams. "I think when you've got a great resource like Lake Michigan – it looks like the ocean, so to me, it's being so close to home, why wouldn't I go in every day?"

Williams noted that he is well aware of the dangers of swimming in cold water and the risks of hypothermia – and thus, he doesn't stay in the water too long.

"I work on the theory that between six to eight minutes is optimum, because I then have to count the time that I get changed, walk to the ladder, and walk home," he said.

Williams also emphasized the dangers of afterdrop – the continued fall of deep body temperatures even after one gets out of cold water and begins thawing out.

While Williams does not wear a wet suit, he does wear a diving hood, goggles, gloves, and booties for his feet. He carries a rope to prevent slipping on the ice.

"It's about being safe," he said. "As a lifeguard myself, I take a lot of precautions, and I just don't want to take any falls."

Williams said he uses the hammer for gripping purposes, and also has spikes on his booties.

The water temperature in Lake Michigan Thursday will be 36 degrees. Williams said he will be swimming.