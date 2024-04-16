Chicago Survivors, CPD to host Emergency Assistance Center for victims of violence Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — On Wednesday afternoon, the Chicago Police Department will open an Emergency Assistance Center at Daley Academy to support residents affected by recent violence.

One of those victims was nine-year-old Ariana Molina. Ten other members of her family were also hurt.

One of the groups at that emergency center helping people Wednesday is called Chicago Survivors.

The group helps victims of violence and their families deal with the trauma.

"This is probably the first case we've had, at least that I recall. We've had so many folks within one family."

Pedro Gonzalez, with the group Chicago Survivors, is talking about the deadly mass shooting that killed 9-year-old Ariana Molina and injured 10 other family members.

Gonzalez is the nonprofit organization's Family Support Plan Manager. He said they've been in contact with the Molina family.

"We have reached out. At some point, we will be starting counseling services with them, seeing what assistance they need financially in terms of funeral arrangements," Gonzalez said.

Chicago Police will open an emergency assistance center near the scene of the Back of the Yards mass shooting.

Representatives from Chicago Survivors, UCAN, and other community organizations will staff the center, helping to connect residents with resources such as counseling, victim compensation, and property repair.

"We're there to provide the advocacy, the emotional support. When we assess those needs, we know how to help them and be there as much as they want us to," said UCAN Victim Services Supervisor

The Emergency Assistance Center opens Wednesday at Richard J. Daley Academy. It will be open only one day, between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

"All the community partners and this is why it's so important, provide these services on a constant basis. But what we're really trying to do is make sure we bring those services directly to the community, which has been impacted by the violence," said Director of Community Policing for CPD, Glen Brooks.

Officers from the 9th Police District passed out flyers on 52nd Street to ensure residents were aware of the services being provided.

"We do see the toll that it takes on people. Us taking precautions when we go out to certain parts of the city. They may not want us to meet them at their homes. That's what we always offer, but we'll have them come to our office or elsewhere where they feel a bit more safe," Gonzalez said.

All of the services offered on Wednesday will be free.