Chicago sues Vision Property Management, says company scammed low-income residents

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Chicago is suing a company it said scammed low-income residents trying to buy homes.

The lawsuit claims Vision Property Management used deceptive and unfair tactics while selling and leasing properties to people in under-served neighborhoods.

Vision is accused of trapping buyers into signing illegal contracts for run-down properties.

The lawsuit aims to get victims their money back and ban the company from operating here.

If you were a victim, the city wants to hear from you.

My administration has filed a civil lawsuit against a network of property management companies for committing deceptive and unfair practices in the course of selling and leasing properties to predominantly low-income Chicago residents and families. https://t.co/xFF1dd5PDV — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) August 3, 2023