Chicago sues Vision Property Management, says company scammed low-income residents
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Chicago is suing a company it said scammed low-income residents trying to buy homes.
The lawsuit claims Vision Property Management used deceptive and unfair tactics while selling and leasing properties to people in under-served neighborhoods.
Vision is accused of trapping buyers into signing illegal contracts for run-down properties.
The lawsuit aims to get victims their money back and ban the company from operating here.
If you were a victim, the city wants to hear from you.
