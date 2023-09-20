Chicago sues Monsanto, says company contaminated city's water

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's lakefront may be one of the city's biggest gems, but the city says the water, shoreline, and Chicago River contain a dangerous chemical known to cause harm to humans and the environment.

The findings came in a lawsuit the city filed against Monsanto and three of its corporate successors. PCBs were banned in the 1980s but continue to be released into the waterways through stormwater.

According to the complaint, "For decades, Monsanto knew that its commercial PCB formulations were highly toxic and would inevitably produce precisely the contamination and human health risks that have occurred. Yet Monsanto intentionally misled the public."

As a result, the complaint alleged there is "widespread contamination within the city."

Monsanto did not respond to a request for comment.