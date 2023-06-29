Watch CBS News
Chicago suburbs to get nearly $10M to help with Addison Creek flooding

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some western suburbs are getting nearly $10 million in funding from the government to help with flooding.

FEMA announced on Wednesday that $9.9 million was for projects connected to Addison Creek.

This is aimed to help flooding in 6 areas of Cook County including Bellwood, Westchester, Broadview, Melrose Park, Stone Park, and Northlake.

