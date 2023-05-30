Watch CBS News
Minimum wage to rise for Chicago, suburban Cook County on July 1

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In just a matter of weeks, the minimum wage will jump for workers in Chicago and suburban Cook County.

Effective July 1, suburban Cook County's minimum wage will increase from $13.35 an hour to $13.70 an hour for non-tipped workers ages 18 and up. It will go from $7.80 to $8 per hour for tipped workers ages 18 and up.

Meantime, the minimum wage in the city of Chicago stands at $15.40 an hour for businesses with 21 or more employees, at $14.50 per hour for businesses with up to 20 employees, and $12 an hour for workers under age 18. For tipped workers in Chicago, the minimum wage stands at $9.24 an hour for businesses with more 21 or more workers, $8.70 an hour for businesses with up to 20 employees, and $7.20 an hour for employees under age 18.

Those rates are set to go up on July 1 by either 2.5% or the equivalent of the increase in the consumer price index, whichever is lower.

For the rest of the state of Illinois, the minimum wage is $13 an hour for workers 18 and up, and $10.50 per hour for workers under age 18. Tipped workers get 60% of the state's minimum wage, or $7.80 per hour for workers age 18 and up, and $6.30 an hour for workers under age 18.

