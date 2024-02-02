Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago suburb receives nearly $2 million to run shelter for migrants

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago suburb receives nearly $2 million to run shelter for migrants
Chicago suburb receives nearly $2 million to run shelter for migrants 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Village of Oak Park received a nearly $2 million grant to help migrants.

Oak Park opened its doors to recently-arrived migrants late last year.

The money allows the village to operate its temporary shelter program. Some of the funds will go to a local nonprofit so it can operate a new temporary shelter at a former Catholic school through the end of June.

Other money will be used for legal services to help migrants with their applications for asylum.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 2, 2024 / 6:32 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.