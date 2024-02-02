Chicago suburb receives nearly $2 million to run shelter for migrants
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Village of Oak Park received a nearly $2 million grant to help migrants.
Oak Park opened its doors to recently-arrived migrants late last year.
The money allows the village to operate its temporary shelter program. Some of the funds will go to a local nonprofit so it can operate a new temporary shelter at a former Catholic school through the end of June.
Other money will be used for legal services to help migrants with their applications for asylum.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.