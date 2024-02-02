Chicago suburb receives nearly $2 million to run shelter for migrants

Chicago suburb receives nearly $2 million to run shelter for migrants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Village of Oak Park received a nearly $2 million grant to help migrants.

Oak Park opened its doors to recently-arrived migrants late last year.

The money allows the village to operate its temporary shelter program. Some of the funds will go to a local nonprofit so it can operate a new temporary shelter at a former Catholic school through the end of June.

Other money will be used for legal services to help migrants with their applications for asylum.