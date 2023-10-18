Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago suburb hosting winter clothing drive for people in need

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) -- Before temperatures drop dramatically and it snows for the first time, Wheaton is collecting winter clothes to help those in need.

You can drop off new or gently used coats, hats, scarves, and gloves at a number of locations. That includes several throughout downtown Wheaton, the Wheaton Community Center, and the Central Athletic Complex.   

You can find all the locations on the City of Wheaton's website.

First published on October 18, 2023 / 8:44 AM

