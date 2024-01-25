Chicago studio uses boudoir photography to build self-confidence, support survivors of domestic violence

Boudoir photography studio goes all out for survivors of domestic violence

Boudoir photography studio goes all out for survivors of domestic violence

Boudoir photography studio goes all out for survivors of domestic violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Many people suffer from an inner critic that judges and berates every aspect of their being – their bodies in particular.

A photography studio in West Town is on a mission to take on people's inner critics that keep repeating those toxic messages. The medium is boudoir photography – a style in which participants wear revealing outfits for the camera to capture intimate, sensual, or provocative poses in the setting of a bedroom or another private space.

But at the studio, Purple Boudoir at 335 N. Laflin St., there is also a greater social mission involved – to which the company and its founder is fully dedicated. That mission is ending domestic violence.

Tiffaney Doshier, a mom of two, is a client at Purple Boudoir. She was one of those people who was suffering from a toxic inner critic.

"I was really a shell of a human being coming here," she said. "My self-esteem, and even my self-worth, was rock bottom."

Tiffaney Doshier poses for a shoot at Purple Boudoir. CBS 2

But as the subject of boudoir photography shoots, Doshier saw herself through a completely different lens.

"It was life-changing for me," said Doshier. "It made me realize, like, there's no shame in my game, right? Like, I am still beautiful even though I'm getting older."

Tiffaney Doshier poses for a shoot at Purple Boudoir. CBS 2

The photo shoots at Purple Boudoir do not involve full nudity, but they do involve intimate wear – from lingerie and garter belts to corsets, or a simple white sheet. As the shoots involve wearing risqué clothing, they also expose skin and vulnerabilities.

Lead photographer and founder Jacob Miller coaches and comforts clients through it all. And he was quick to point out that the purpose of the photography at Purple Boudoir has nothing to do with titillation.

"I think it's a misunderstood art form," Miller said. "To the uninitiated, it looks like something else – and it's not. The audience in the photo shoot is the person in photo shoot. This is about people defining their own standard for beauty."

Jacob Miller, Purple Boudoir founder CBS 2

Miller had made a career as a wedding photographer. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

"It was time for a fresh change," he said. "I was always in love with this idea of having this social mission, and boudoir seemed like the right way to do it with my photography – because it's about empowering women."

Miller offers a free session – valued at hundreds of dollars – if clients donate to the WINGS Program, a foundation dedicated to ending domestic violence. He became emotional as he explained that the whole mission is in memory of his mother.

Miller's mother was a domestic violence survivor, as is he himself. He said their abuser was his father.

On the website for Purple Boudoir, Miller wrote that his mother, Judy, was "a talented artist, teacher, and friend," who loved Broadway musicals, and "sitting with you over a glass of wine at a nice hotel."

But Judy was also a survivor of domestic violence, and Miller said that in some ways – while she has passed away – he is still trying to rescue her.

Jacob Miller and his mother, Judy. Jacob Miller

"Back then in the 70s, there was nowhere to go. There was nobody to call. You just dealt with it," said Miller. "But today, there's WINGS. There's programs. There's helplines. You're allowed to talk about it today. And I don't want anybody to be alone with this."

Miller said being a domestic violence survivor along with his mother, it took many years of personal growth and learning to get to the point where he felt like he could help empower others.

"It took 16 years of therapy, and all 12-step meetings, and the martial art classes, and all my Hebrew lessons – and every fucking thing I could think of – to get clear to be able to do this, I guess is what happened to me," he said.

Miller is now dedicated to a mission to stop domestic violence in multiple aspects of his life. In addition to helping others gain self-confidence and empowerment through boudoir photography, Miller also teaches jiujitsu – and said he will be teaching a pink-belt class for women.

Meanwhile, the WINGS Program has already received more than $2,000 from Miller through Purple Boudoir. WINGS, established in 1985, offers safe shelter and transitional housing for victims of domestic violence and their children – as well as counseling, legal aid, mentoring, and career services.

And there is also a reason why he named his company Purple Boudoir.

"Purple is the color of the domestic violence awareness space," Miller said.

On the website for Purple Boudoir, clients are asked to bring one purple item to wear to match the company's social mission.

While Doshier does not identify as a domestic violence survivor, she felt compelled to help Miller's mission beyond a financial gift.

"When I saw that there is no sitting fee and that you just make a donation, that made me really think – for one, that's kind of selfless," she said.

So Doshier agreed to display one of her photos in Purple Boudoir's first gallery show this weekend.

"When you start to feel beautiful, you want to share that with others," Doshier said.

Miller said he has witnessed the empowerment his clients feel after a boudoir shoot – and a gallery show will serve to elevate that newfound sense of self-confidence they experience.

"I think that really is at the core of this, is like, to create photos that confront that critic with: 'Hey, shush! Take a look at this. What are you going to say now?'" Miller said. "So what better way than printing artwork on a wall – very confrontational?"

All the proceeds from the ticket sales for the gallery show will be given to WINGS too.

CBS 2 asked Miller what his late mom, Judy, would about his social mission. Miller said if they were alive today, not only his mother, but also his father – his and his mother's abuser – would understand.

"They both would have understood it without asking," Miller said. "There was a lot of forgiveness, and a new friendship, when they left. I got clear with both my folks before they passed away."

Purple Boudoir

The Purple Boudoir Gallery Show is set for Sunday, Jan. 28, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the NYCH Gallery, at 2025 S. Laflin St. in the Pilsen neighborhood. Tickets were still available as of Thursday night – and again, all proceeds benefit the WINGS Program.

The WINGS Program operates two safe houses in the Chicago area. The organization said a simple donation of $100 feeds 25 domestic violence survivors a meal.

If you or someone you know is affected by domestic violence, call WINGS' 24-hour hotline at 847-221-5680.