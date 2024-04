On World Wish Day, Chicago students drives the CTA

On World Wish Day, Chicago students drives the CTA

On World Wish Day, Chicago students drives the CTA

CHICAGO (CBS) — Monday is World Wish Day, and a nine-year-old Chicago boy got a doozy of a wish granted to him.

Idris always wanted to drive a CTA train, and on Monday, he got a chance to get behind the controls, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

A specially chartered Green Line train had friends, family, and other well-wishers onboard.

After safely navigating the EL tracks, Idris got a special train line named after him!

CBS