Chicago students prepare farm-to-table Thanksgiving Day meal for senior citizens

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thanksgiving comes early for hundreds of Chicago seniors.

They sat down on Tuesday night to a dinner cooked up by the students of Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences.

CBS 2's Sara Machi takes you inside the preparations for the farm-to-table feast.

Inside the Mount Greenwood food science kitchen, preparations are underway for a full traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

"We made pumpkin pies yesterday. We did turkeys this morning," said senior Kahmayla Winn.

Some of the students are high school seniors now serving senior citizens, 350 of them, from Chicago's far South Side.

"It's gonna taste real, real good. And that's why all the seniors keep coming back. Because it tastes good," said senior Tamryn Andrews.

It's the 11th year Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences has put on the dinner. Nearly every part of this meal was raised or harvested by the students with the cranberries being the rare exception, and a new experience. Some students never cooked before.

"I think more schools could possibly take this journey with us," said food science instructor Amontae Campbell.

It's an appealing course for students who are considering careers after graduation.

"If I don't pursue nursing, I would go into cooking because this is something that I like to do," said Winn.

As the turkeys come out, a show of approval from students, and from their guests of honor. Memories made around the dinner table and in a high school kitchen.