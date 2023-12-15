Chicago students give first responders a special holiday concert

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some small singers on a big mission: They're bringing holiday cheer to a high-stakes operation.

CBS 2's Sara Machi listens in on a very special school choir performance.

The students of Skinner Elementary School have been practicing the holiday standards, ready to share the meaning of the season

"It means family and friends. Family (and) friends come together," said third grader Bryant Horton.

But this isn't their usual winter concert. It's a show for a special audience: A second annual performance for first responders

The students' school sits next door to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications in the West Loop. Staff members peer over the balconies to get A glimpse at the performers like third grader Bryant Horton.

"I felt like I was nervous. But once I got into it, I felt super duper better," Horton said.

Mom Tiffany Smith had her phone out to record every moment.

She said this is the first year Bryant's been old enough for the family to participate in community service together.

"I was blown away when he told me about giving back. I was like OK you get this you get the gist of it you know," Bryant said.

And as this is their second back-to-back year performing here, staff members tell us they hope this becomes a longstanding tradition.

Staff at OEMC said the partnership with the school went so well last year, that they had the performers come back in the spring, and sing the national anthem at their annual awards ceremony.