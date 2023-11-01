Chicago students get trip to college campuses for a glimpse into their future

CHICAGO (CBS) -- School buses lined up outside a high school on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning to clear out the entire student body.

It's the first time Epic Academy has taken the whole school on a college field trip visiting six different campuses.

CBS 2's Sara Machi found it's a life-changing experience for students who will be the first in their families to attend college.

The classrooms of Epic Academy are emptying as these South Chicago students head in a new direction. The entire student body, about 300 kids, are headed to college -- some for the first time.

"I never really thought about college. It was never on my mind, but since I found out that we are the first freshmen to check out a college, I hope that this will influence me, so I can see how it works and see if I actually do want to go to one," said freshman Chelsie Vales-Martinez.

Others have given the process a lot of thought.

"I want to be a heart surgeon so I'm being really serious about it."

Including freshman Diamond Jarrett

"I have never been to a college campus before, but I have looked at some virtually," Jarrett said.

Sara Machi Leaders at Epic say they have a 100% college acceptance rate and 83% of their students enroll in college after graduation.

When the call comes for freshmen to load up, they head to Purdue University Northwest in Hammond, Indiana where they trade one classroom for another, to hear about what to expect at college and what this one has to offer.

It's the culmination of a lot of planning.

"It was madness. Everybody could not hold in their energy. Everybody was eager, of course, to be on the bus with her friends. But they are eager to be off-campus and eager to see what college students do in their daily routine," said organizer Stewart Watts.

For a future with higher education.