Chicago Steel's Michael Hage skating his way up the NHL draft boards

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Steel have another player skating his way up the NHL draft boards--18-year-old Canadian Michael Hage.

"He's obviously a very talented player," said Mike Garman, Chicago Steel Head Coach "For a lot of those guys learning to play at this level, using your talent at this level is actually a whole different game. He's probably the best example of development on our team and how much better he's gotten, albeit a very talented player to start. To turn his season into what he has is awesome."

After a bit of a slow start this season, Hage and the Steel as a team have both heated up. Hage scored in 11 of the Steel's 12 games in March, finishing the month with 25 points and nine goals.

"It starts with the team playing really good hockey right now. We've continued to get better and better these past few months. Obviously, a lot of it goes to my linemates. They make the game really easy on me," said Hage.

Hage says he has become more comfortable.

"Yeah, I think so. It comes with time," he said. "Early in the year I still had a lot to learn about what's going to make me successful in this league. I've just been trying to get more confident every night."

This breakout campaign for Hage comes on the heels of a very difficult first year with the Steel. It started in training camp with a torn labrum, which cost him much of his first season with the team.

"It was really difficult," he said. "It just makes you even more grateful for this game. It puts in perspective how much I care about and how passionate I am for it."

Then in the summer, Hage was hit with a personal tragedy when his dad passed away unexpectedly. He pressed on, dedicating this season to his father's memory.

"It's what he would have wanted me to do," he said. "It's just extra motivation for me. He always believed I would be successful. I think he pushed me as a kid. I just try to go out and make him proud every night."

He says being successful at this level meant a lot to his father.

"By the end of last year, he was happy with how it was all coming along. I wish he could be here to see how it's going right now. I'm sure he's proud," Hage said.

Through this all, Michael has persevered and is looking forward to one of the most positive moments of his life coming up this June, when he hears his name called in NHL Draft--almost surely in the first round.

"Just a dream come true," he said. "Something you think of as a kid and you watch on TV growing up. It's exciting and it'll be an unbelievable moment for me and my family."