As Blackhawks rebuild, junior league Steel helping develop potential future NHL stars

GENEVA, Ill., (CBS) -- With the Blackhawks rebuilding, their focus is on finding good young talent to build for the future. The Chicago Steel junior league hockey team just might be providing some of that talent.

The Steel have become a hotbed for some of hockey's best young players and future NHL stars.

Development is the name of the game for the Chicago Steel. They've become a bit of a U.S. Hockey League powerhouse, focused on developing players inside and outside the rink, and that's helped them attract some of the best young hockey players in the world.

"Attract is a good word for it. We've been really fortunate to have some incredible hockey players here. It's just such a focus on the individual player, and how to make them better off the ice. We have a full-time director of sports science that, at this age for these kids, it's a major piece of their development," head coach and general manager Mike Garman said.

"Development's huge here with the Steel. I think it's our main motto we try to push and carry out throughout the day. I mean, just the way they care about us, and the skills and everything that you're going to be able to use going on to the next level," Steel forward Jack Harvey said.

It's clearly working. This season, Harvey broke the franchise record for most career goals, while forward Macklin Celebrini made USHL history for most points ever in a single season by a player under 17.

The Steel had the #1 overall draft pick in 2021 in defenseman Owen Power. University of Michigan center Adam Fantilli, who played for the Steel last year, is a likely top three pick in this year's draft. Now Celebrini is seen as the potential #1 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

"It's phenomenal. He's doing some pretty insane things, and I think he just does everything the right way, you know what I mean?" Steel forward Quinn Finley said.

Celebrini, at just 16 years old , has 11 more goals than any other player in the USHL.

"I mean, you see everything he does on the ice, but I live with him, so I see what he does away from the rink, and just how hard he works. I think that's some stuff that not everyone sees," Steel forward Jayden Perron said.

Having a player get drafted #1 overall, or in the top two or three is obviously great; but for Garman, who was with the Steel for five years before becoming head coach, it's even more special when these less-heralded guys make a big leap.

"We've had kids that didn't have a scholarship, and came here, and are now impact players on their Division I teams; or are really even deeper, kids that were questioning if they wanted to keep playing hockey, and came here, and now they love hockey again, and are having success at the collegiate or pro level. So it's fun with the high, high end of course, but all of these kids are incredibly talented hockey players," he said.

It's pretty impressive how Garman and the Steel find a way to turn all this individual talent into a great team. The Steel were Clark Cup Champions in 2017 and 2021, and appear primed to make another run this season.

"It's something that we talk a lot about internally; that part of individual development is being a great teammate, and doing what it takes for the team to succeed, and I think the kids know how much we care about them and their individual paths, and fortunately they are totally bought into what's best for the team at the same time," Garman said.

The success on and off the ice should keep the great players coming.

Fantilli is currently starring for the Michigan Wolverines, and is projected as the #2 pick in this year's NHL Draft, behind Connor Bedard. He could be on the Blackhawks' radar, depending where they pick. They currently have the third worst record in the NHL.