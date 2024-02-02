Chicago stays sunny and nippy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will be above normal through next week, with Chicago potentially seeing the warmest start to February on record

CBS

No impactful weather is expected through the middle of next week Rain chances return next Thursday and Friday

The weather pattern will feature high pressure over the area through early next week, which will result in dry conditions and a long stretch of above-normal temperatures.

CBS

Highs are in the 40s this weekend, with cooler temperatures near the lake due to a lake breeze.

CBS

For next week, highs will range from the 40s Monday and Tuesday, then 50s by late week.

And the good news is sunshine will be abundant through Tuesday.

Toward the middle of next week, clouds will increase as high-pressure slides to the east. This opens the door for a storm system to affect the region starting Thursday allowing for scattered showers to return.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 32°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 42°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 44°

CBS