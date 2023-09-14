Chicago State University caught in dispute over Nigeria's presidential election

(CBS) -- Chicago State University finds itself at the center of a political dispute involving the newly elected president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu's political rival, Atiku Abubakar, claims that documents showing that Tinubu graduated from Chicago State in 1979 are not authentic. Submitting false records to the National Election Commission before the vote should nullify the election, Abubaker claims.

According to the People's Gazette, Tinubu submitted a certificate to the election commission purportedly issued in 1979 and signed by university President Elnora Daniel. But Daniel didn't arrive at CSU until 1998 and left about ten years later.

At a hearing in Chicago this week, Abubakar's lawyers asked a federal judge to compel CSU to turn over the documents and appear for depositions. Judge Jeffrey Gilbert of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois did not rule on the request.

According to published reports, CSU's lawyer, Michael Hayes, told Gilbert that the university won't be able to certify Tinubu's diploma under oath.

"They just don't know," Hayes told the judge.

CSU records do show that Tinubu attended the university, Hayes said.

Earlier this year, Nigeria's Presidential Election Petition Court dismissed Abubakar's petition against Tinubu's Feb. 25 election. However, Abubakar continues to fight the results here in Chicago.

Chicago State has issued this statement: