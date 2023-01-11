Chicago State University to explore adding football program

CHICAGO (CBS) – Division I football could be coming to the South Side of Chicago.

Chicago State University is looking into adding football to its 15 Division I sports teams.

The university has formed an exploratory committee composed of faculty, staff, students, partners, and others to study the impact of having a football program "over the coming months," according to the school.

"Chicago's South Side has a rich history, and is an integral part of a city proud to be the home of the NFL's charter franchise," said Chicago State University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Monique Carroll in a statement. "Football remains overwhelmingly popular in America, and we are ready to take the necessary steps to usher in a new era in Chicago State athletics. We look forward to the work of the Committee as it considers sports expansion for our university."

Those recommendations will be delivered to the Chicago State University president.