Chicago State announces exploratory committee for potential football program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago State University is looking for a new conference to play sports, and wherever they end up, the plan is to add football to the 15 sports programs already in the fold.

The Chicago State University's Marching Soul of Chicago was on hand for the announcement of the school's exploratory committee that will study the prospect of adding football and additional women's sports teams.

Football could start as early as fall of 2025 and the exploratory committee's findings will be shared with the president at the end of the spring semester.