Chicago Stand Down gets homeless veterans needed resources

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They put their lives on the line for our country and many now need our help.

There are more than 38,000 homeless veterans in the U.S. On Friday, dozens of Chicago organizations came together under one roof to take care of hundreds of vets.

Inside the Jones Armory, there's far more than the typical military equipment you might expect.

"We're doing hepatitis C and HIV testing today."

Row after row of volunteers and vendors all to show veterans, they've got them covered.

"We are so happy to be able to support you all," said Sarah Horn of the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

This is the Chicago Stand Down, a one-day event with supplies and services for former service members facing homelessness or housing instability.

"It's a really great time to show up. To really show up for the community," Horn said.

The event's been running for three decades, serving hundreds each time.

"I feel like I earned that."

A Marine who served in the 1970s Bruce Holloway is there for healthcare.

"That was unusual. But she didn't hurt me. It's all right."

Organizers estimate that there are more than 500 veterans in the Chicagoland area dealing with housing issues. By 10:30 Friday morning, more than 320 had come through these doors.

And just like any military operation, this one takes a team effort. Veteran Paul Bezezian ran the coffee cart and has a staple who has been here since the city's first Stand Down.

He said he's seen the numbers swell to as high as 900 attendees, and he's now hopeful with the progress they've made.

"They said you're gonna have this job forever. And I said hopefully not. Hopefully, this is going to be a job that I work my way out of," Bezezian said.

As the summer event winds down, organizers acknowledge the mission's not over yet.

They'll be back in the fall, with so much ground still ahead. There are two Chicago Stand Down events every year.

The one in the fall will focus on things veterans need to survive our harsh winters.

