Chicago stage actors speak out on behalf of traveling Broadway performers demanding better conditions

Chicago actors speak out on behalf of traveling Broadway performers demanding better conditions

Chicago actors speak out on behalf of traveling Broadway performers demanding better conditions

Chicago actors speak out on behalf of traveling Broadway performers demanding better conditions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Actors in Chicago lent their voices Thursday night to a growing chorus of traveling Broadway performers who say they are fighting for better conditions.

Wednesday night was the opening night for the musical "Jagged Little Pill" at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St.

But before the performance, actors and stage managers with the Actors' Equity Association spoke out - saying they want promises of safer working conditions, and wages that reflect growing inflation, for the 50,000 members of the union.

The actors say negotiations with The Broadway League are ongoing.

"If it wasn't for us, they wouldn't have an audience," said actor Richard Shavzin. "They wouldn't have people buying tickets."

The Broadway League says they are hopeful they can reach a deal.

The show at the Nederlander Wednesday went on. Meanwhile, tickets are still available for "Jagged Little Pill," which runs through Sunday, April 23.