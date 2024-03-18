Watch CBS News
Chicago gets springtime sun, clouds and a little rain

By Mary Kay Kleist

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gusty winds take shape on Tuesday as a frontal system moves into the Chicago area. 

The morning will start with gusty southwest and mild winds. That allows temperatures to rise into the middle 50's for daytime highs. 

The front will pass in the afternoon, and winds will become northwesterly. A much colder air mass follows that wind flow into the night. 

Chilly sunshine mid-week with highs struggling to reach 40 degrees.

CBS 2 is watching the storm track for a clipper system from Canada late last week. Skies turn cloudy ahead of it on Thursday.  Minor snow accumulation is possible at night, especially north of I-88. Rain mixes into the picture on Friday. 

This transition is a sloppy start to the Friday morning rush.It really depends on the storm track to see if we end up with minor snow accumulations. 

One model favors warmer air with a sloppy rain/snow mix. The other signals are colder, with minor accumulations Thursday night into Friday morning. 

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW 30.

TUESDAY: GUSTY WINDS. MIXED SKIES. HIGH 55.

WEDNESDAY: CHILLY SUNSHINE. HIGH NEAR 40.

Mary Kay Kleist
First published on March 18, 2024 / 3:30 PM CDT

