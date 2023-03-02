Watch CBS News
Chicago Public Schools names citywide spelling bee champion

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Public Schools crowned the city's newest spelling champion.

The citywide spelling bee wrapped up on the South Side on Thursday.

The winner was Steven J., an eighth grader at Whitney Young, who beat out four dozen other students from across the city during the spelling bee at Lindblom High School.

Steven will advance to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

If you're curious, Thursday's winning word was "saturnine." It means "gloomy."

Good luck Steven!

