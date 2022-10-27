Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago's Oscar DePries Elementary now designated as a Special Olympics Unified Champion School

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago's Oscar DePries Elementary now designated as a Special Olympics Unified Champion School
Chicago's Oscar DePries Elementary now designated as a Special Olympics Unified Champion School 00:51

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A school in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood is getting national recognition for being inclusive and creating a new generation of leaders.

Oscar DePriest Elementary School is now the first school in Chicago to be designated a Special Olympics Unified Champion School.

On Thursday, the students and staff celebrated with a pep rally-style event. Representatives from the Special Olympics were also there to share more on what this designation means.

"A Special Olympics Unified Champion School has an inclusive school climate and exudes a sense of collaboration, engagement and respect for all members of the student body and staff," said Kim Riddering, COO of Special Olympics Illinois.

DePriest Elementary is one of just five schools getting the honor this year.       

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 27, 2022 / 6:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.