Chicago police alert South Side residents to thieves stealing guns from parked vehicles

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning South Side residents of thieves stealing guns from parked vehicles.

Since July 31, eight overnight vehicle break-ins have been reported.

Police say the person breaks the passenger window or enters unlocked cars on the street before taking things inside.

In seven of the eight break-ins, the burglar got away with guns.

The following are the incident dates and times:

0-100 block of E. Cermak Rd on July 21, 2024 at 11:30 p.m.

2400 block of S. Michigan Ave on July 27, 2024 at 11:45 p.m.

2200 block of S. Wabash Ave on July 28, 2024 at 2:30 a.m.

2200 block of S. Michigan Ave on July 29, 2024 at 2:50 a.m.

2200 block of S. Wabash Ave on August 4, 2024 at 2:30 a.m.

2000 block of S. Wabash Ave on August 4, 2024 at 1:00 p.m.

2100 block of S. Wabash Ave on August 9, 2024 at 11:00 p.m.

2300 block of S. Wabash Ave on August 15, 2024, between 1:00 a.m. - 1:54 a.m.

No description of the thieves was available.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Area Three Detective Division at (312)744-8263.