Chicago South Asian Film Festival happening Saturday in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Looking for plans to kick off your weekend?

You can check out the films at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival. The event kicked off at 9 a.m.

Screenings will take place at the Showplace Icon Theatre, located at 1011 S. Delano Ct.

More than 100 films are on the schedule - ranging from short films to documentaries and a music video.

There's also a Bollywood after-party at 10 p.m.

The film festival runs through Sunday.