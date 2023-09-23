Watch CBS News
Chicago South Asian Film Festival happening Saturday in South Loop

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Looking for plans to kick off your weekend? 

You can check out the films at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival. The event kicked off at 9 a.m.

Screenings will take place at the Showplace Icon Theatre, located at 1011 S. Delano Ct. 

More than 100 films are on the schedule - ranging from short films to documentaries and a music video.

There's also a Bollywood after-party at 10 p.m.

The film festival runs through Sunday.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

September 23, 2023

