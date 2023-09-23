Chicago South Asian Film Festival happening Saturday in South Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Looking for plans to kick off your weekend?
You can check out the films at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival. The event kicked off at 9 a.m.
Screenings will take place at the Showplace Icon Theatre, located at 1011 S. Delano Ct.
More than 100 films are on the schedule - ranging from short films to documentaries and a music video.
There's also a Bollywood after-party at 10 p.m.
The film festival runs through Sunday.
