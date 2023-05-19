Remains of soldier from Chicago killed in World War II identified

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago family finally has some closure on their loved one who was killed in action during World War II.

Marine Cpl. Raymond Tuhey was one of 1,000 Americans killed fighting in the South Pacific on Nov. 23, 1943, nearly 80 years ago. He was 24 years old.

His remains were unidentified until DNA helped make the match in 2020. Just recently, the military was able to give his family a full briefing on his identification.

He'll be buried at Arlington National Cemetery on June 5.