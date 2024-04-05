Chicago's "Eclipse Nerds" on a STEM mission for NASA

"Eclipse Nerds" from Chicago on a mission for NASA

"Eclipse Nerds" from Chicago on a mission for NASA

"Eclipse Nerds" from Chicago on a mission for NASA

CHICAGO (CBS) — NASA hopes to promote STEM education on Eclipse Day.

Part of that includes sending a team to each state to collect scientific data during the eclipse.

It will provide critical information and a live broadcast of the event from every state. The self-proclaimed "Eclipse Nerds" embark on the journey for NASA.

It's a race against the clock as three people put the finishing touches on all that's needed for the solar eclipse.

At South Side Hacker Space, President Jeff Carr is also the principal investigator for NASA's nationwide ballooning project.

"We have a fully stocked woodshop, 3-D printers, laser cutter, full electronics bench, a lot of crafting materials. So when we had the opportunity to apply for this grant for the 2023 and 2024 eclipses, we jumped at it, and got selected, and are super excited to be a part of the program."

Dozens of groups from around the country were chosen to send high-altitude balloons into the stratosphere for the eclipse.

"We are sending up cameras, atmospheric sensors, temperature sensors, gravity wave sensors and collecting data for NASA and Montana State University."

They're the only team from Illinois and they're heading downstate to Cartersville to launch in the path of totality.

"We'll be launching from Rosebud Antique Mall. They're the same people that hosted us in 2017, and they are super awesome to work with."

The balloon will have three payloads attached to capture photos, videos, and record data.

"We keep a tracking device in each one just in case anything catastrophic happens, and the payload comes apart," said Carr.

For example, if the balloon pops because of weakened latex or it's underinflated.

Almost every nook and cranny inside this space is filled with equipment needed to complete a project.

"This is one of our three payloads. This is carrying our video systems that will be live streaming," said Carr.

Which includes multiple cameras like DSLR and 360 cameras. Another payload measures gravity waves and temperatures.

And a special passenger is tagging along. It's Comet, the bulldog from Minnie Minosso Academy, who's going up 90,000 feet, hoping to tell the story to students when he returns.

Regarding Monday's solar eclipse, CBS 2 has a front-row seat.

Special coverage on CBS 2 and our digital streaming network begins at 12:30 in the afternoon.

Marie Saavedra and Albert Ramon will travel to Carbondale to witness totality.

It's an event you will not want to miss!