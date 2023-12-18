Chicago hosting second annual "You Name A Snowplow" contest

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the second year in a row, the Chicago is holding a contest to name some of the city's snowplows.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said it will be taking submissions through Jan. 12 for the second annual "You Name A Snowplow" contest.

Name submissions at chicagoshovels.org are limited to one per person, and 50 characters in length.

Once the submission period ends on Jan. 12, or once the city has received 20,000 names, whichever comes first, the city will pick 50 finalists. Beginning on Jan. 22, they will open voting, and people can vote for up to six names by Feb. 2.

The top six names will be featured on a snowplow in each of the six Streets and Sanitation districts in Chicago. The people who submit the winning names will receive a photo opportunity with their named snowplow, along with "city swag." If more than one person has submitted the same winning name, the person who submitted that name first will be considered the winner.

Last year, the same contest ended with seven winning snowplow names, after there was a virtual tie for sixth place:

Mrs. O'Leary's Plow Da Plow Salter Payton Sears Plower Sleet Home Chicago Holy Plow! Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel

Chicagoans also will be able to track the named snow plows when they're out clearing city streets using the city's plow tracker.