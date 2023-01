Chicago snow storm: snowfall totals so far on Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A snow storm is moving through the Chicago area, bringing as much as 4 inches so far to some suburbs, with the heaviest amounts south of the city.

Here are snow totals for the Chicago area, as reported to the National Weather Service between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.:

08:35 am CST - 1/25/2023 2 NNW PLAINFIELD, IL 4 09:50 am CST - 1/25/2023 1 ENE BOULDER HILL, IL 4 08:00 am CST - 1/25/2023 BLOOMINGDALE, IL 3.5 07:33 am CST - 1/25/2023 OSWEGO, IL 3.4 07:21 am CST - 1/25/2023 1 E CREST HILL, IL 3.2 07:36 am CST - 1/25/2023 4 N PLAINFIELD, IL 3.2 07:30 am CST - 1/25/2023 HOMER GLEN, IL 3 07:00 am CST - 1/25/2023 3 N CARBON HILL, IL 3 06:45 am CST - 1/25/2023 2 S DOWNERS GROVE, IL 3 09:34 am CST - 1/25/2023 3 SSE NAPERVILLE, IL 3 08:01 am CST - 1/25/2023 VALPARAISO, IN 3 07:11 am CST - 1/25/2023 LEMONT, IL 2.8 08:00 am CST - 1/25/2023 OAK LAWN, IL 2.8 07:15 am CST - 1/25/2023 CROWN POINT, IN 2.5 05:59 am CST - 1/25/2023 NWS CHICAGO-ROMEOVILLE, IL 2.4 06:00 am CST - 1/25/2023 3.0 SW MIDWAY AIRPORT, IL 2.1 07:49 am CST - 1/25/2023 BRAIDWOOD, IL 2 06:00 am CST - 1/25/2023 ADDISON, IL 2 08:32 am CST - 1/25/2023 3 W ORLAND HILLS, IL 1.8 05:59 am CST - 1/25/2023 OHARE AIRPORT, IL 1.7

07:30 am CST - 1/25/2023 1 N DOUGLAS - CHICAGO, IL 1.4 07:00 am CST - 1/25/2023 CRYSTAL LAKE, IL 1.4