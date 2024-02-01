Watch CBS News
Chicago Sky sign Notre Dame alum G Lindsay Allen

By Alex Ortiz

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Sky bolstered its backcourt on Thursday with the signing of guard Lindsay Allen.

The 5-foot-8 Allen started 20 games, averaging 6.2 points and 4.5 assists per game for the Minnesota Lynx last season.

Allen, a Notre Dame alum, was drafted No. 14 overall in the second round of the 2017 WNBA Draft by New York.

She's currently playing overseas with Botasspor Adana in Turkey. In 15 Turkish League games this season, she's averaged 14.7 points, eight assists, and four rebounds per game.

Alex Ortiz
Alex Ortiz is a web producer for CBS 2 Chicago and a native of Romeoville in the southwest suburbs.

First published on February 1, 2024 / 3:38 PM CST

