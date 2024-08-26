Watch CBS News
Sports

Chicago Sky introduce new mascot, Skye the Lioness

By Ryan Baker, Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The new mascot of the Chicago Sky was introduced Monday.

Skye the Lioness posed with basketball in hand under the south lion at the Art Institute of Chicago for X, formerly Twitter.

skye-lioness.jpg
Chicago Sky
skye-lioness-2.jpg
Chicago Sky

The fierce female feline will make her debut Wednesday at Wintrust Arena, when the Sky host the Washington Mystics. Skye will also soon make appearances at the Lincoln Park Zoo and Brookfield Zoo.

Skye was chosen to embody the values of strength, feminine power, grace, and the courage to overcome articles, the Sky said.

She was designed by mascot designer Tom Sapp of Real Characters Inc. and built by costume designer Randy Carfagno—who is also behind New York Liberty mascot Ellie the Elephant.

Meanwhile, longtime mascot Sky Guy will stick around through the 2024 season, but will be going the way of Ribbie and Roobarb—the White Sox mascots of 40 years ago who have since been superseded by Southpaw.

Sports Contributor Archive 2018
CHICAGO - CIRCA 1983: Harold Baines #3 of the Chicago White Sox poses with Ribbie, half of mascot team Ribbie and Roobarb, prior to a game at  Old Comiskey Park in Chicago, Illinois. Baines played for the White Sox from 1980-1989, then during the 1996-1997 and 2000-2001 seasons. Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Sky Guy, a rocketeer character, has been the Sky's mascot since the team's inception in 2006—nearly 20 years. He will appear with Skye the Lioness on Wednesday night.

WNBA: MAY 26 Commissioner's Cup - Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky
CHICAGO, IL - MAY 26: Chicago Sky mascot sky guy slam dunks during a time out during a WNBA game between the Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky on May 26, 2023, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Ryan Baker
ryanbaker-1.jpg

Ryan Baker is weekday Morning News anchor at CBS2 Chicago.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.