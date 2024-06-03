Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon says Chennedy Carter's flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark "was not appropriate"

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- Two days after Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter knocked Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark to the floor before an inbound pass, Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon said Carter's foul "was not appropriate, nor is it what we do or who we are."

Carter bumped Clark with her shoulder, knocking her to the floor before an inbound pass during the third quarter of Saturday's 71-70 win by the Fever.

At the time, officials deemed it a common foul, and didn't review the play, but the WNBA on Sunday upgraded the foul to a flagrant-1 violation after reviewing the play.

"I wasn't expecting it," Clark said after the game. "It is what it is. It's a physical game. Go make the free throw and execute on offense, and I feel like that's kind of what we did."

Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon issued a statement on Carter's foul on Monday.

"Physical play, intensity, and a competitive spirit are hallmarks of Chicago Sky basketball. Chennedy got caught up in the heat of the moment in an effort to win the game. She and I have discussed what happened and that it was not appropriate, nor is it what we do or who we are," Weatherspoon said in a statement Monday morning. "Chennedy understands that there are better ways to handle situations on the court, and she will learn from this, as we all will. As a team, we will grow together and continue to work hard to display strong leadership and set a positive example for our competitors, fans, and partners."

Carter didn't answer questions about Clark or the play after the game.

The league office may reclassify a flagrant foul or upgrade a foul to a flagrant one that isn't called during the game. In addition, the league may impose a fine or suspend a player for a flagrant foul. The WNBA didn't do either to Carter.

Players accumulate points for flagrant fouls during the regular season and receive suspensions if they reach a certain number.

Indiana coach Christie Sides called Carter's foul "unacceptable," and praised Clark in her postgame interview Saturday for keeping her composure through all the physical play she's faced this season.

"We're just going to keep sending these possessions to the league, and these plays, and hopefully they'll start, you know, taking a better look at some of the things that we see happening, or we think is happening," she said. "Just more happy that Caitlin handled it the way she did. You know, it's tough to keep getting hammered the way she does and to not get rewarded with free throws or foul calls. She's continued to fight through that. Appreciate that from her. Really, really proud of her for doing that."

Clark expanded on her feelings about the overall physicality she's dealing with to start her career. Earlier in the week, she expressed frustration with what she views as a double standard when it comes to contact from opponents. In the wake of the dust-up with Carter, she gave some insight into how she tries to handle those events during the game.

"It is what it is," Clark said. "I feel like I'm just at the point where you accept it and don't retaliate. Just let them hit you, be what it is, don't let it get in your head and know it's coming. I think at this point, I know I'm gonna take a couple hard shots a game, and that's what it is.

"I'm trying not to let it bother me, and just stay in the game and stay in what's important. Because usually it's the second person that gets caught if you retaliate or something. I'm just trying to stay in the game and focus on my team and focus on what's important."