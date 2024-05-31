Chicago Sky rookie Kamilla Cardoso set to make debut vs. Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Sky rookie Kamilla Cardoso was still on track to make her season debut on Saturday against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

Cardoso has been out with a shoulder injury since the Sky's first preseason game.

The Sky (3-3) will hope to take a bit of momentum into the star-studded matchup coming off the team's first home win of the season on Thursday by 10 points over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Fellow rookie Angel Reese said she's looking forward to seeing how Cardoso will help the team. Chicago picked Cardoso with the third-overall pick and Reese with the seventh overall pick in the WNBA Draft. Cardoso's return means Chicago will have a front court with two top picks and national champions.

"Hopefully she don't steal all my rebounds," Reese said jokingly about her 6-foot-7 teammate. "It's gonna be much easier when we get out rebounding and just being able to have that size in there if I miss a matchup and I get beat off the dribble, one of my teammates gets beat off the dribble, I know Kamilla's coming to block that shot. I know she's gonna be super excited to get back. Putting confidence into her obviously is the most important thing and letting her just feel it out."

Reese conceded the "pressure's gonna be high" with Cardoso making her first appearance in a big matchup against Clark. Reese said she hopes to keep Cardoso "just mellow, just smooth, but Kamilla [is] Kamilla. She doesn't really get too high. She doesn't get too low."

Reese is having an impressive start to her professional career, averaging 8.2 rebounds through six games.

The Sky will take on the Fever (1-8) at 11 a.m. on ESPN.