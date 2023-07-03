Watch CBS News
Shootings, other violent crime in Chicago trending down so far this summer

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago is starting off the summer with crime trending in the right direction.

Chicago Police Department data show there were 66 murders in June, down nearly 1.5% from June of 2022.

Overall, shootings were down more than 6% month to date. Violent crime on the Chicago Transit Authority system is also down 22% from last June.

The city has also seen a nearly 28% drop in carjackings compared to last year.

