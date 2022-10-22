Chicago shooting: Two men wounded on sidewalk in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot and wounded just a couple of blocks from Chicago Public Safety Headquarters in Bronzeville Friday night.

At 9:47 p.m., the victims were standing on the sidewalk in the 0-99 block of East 37th Street when shots were fired and both were struck.

One of the men, 33, was shot in the left leg, and the other, 31, was shot in the chest and left arm. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

There was no one in custody late Friday night. Area One detectives are investigating.