Chicago shooting leaves driver dead, causes car crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A male victim was shot and killed Thursday night while driving a car in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, which also caused a car accident.

The victim was driving in the 7500 block of South Eberhart when he was shot in the chest by an unknown offender shortly before 7 p.m., according to Chicago police. The victim's vehicle, which was traveling northbound on Eberhart, struck another car that was stopped and facing northbound at the intersection with 75th Street.

The male victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A female occupant of the vehicle that was struck was also taken to the hospital, though her condition was unknow, according to police.

No one is in custody. Area 2 detectives are investigating.