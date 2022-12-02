Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago shooting leaves driver dead, causes car crash

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A male victim was shot and killed Thursday night while driving a car in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, which also caused a car accident.

The victim was driving in the 7500 block of South Eberhart when he was shot in the chest by an unknown offender shortly before 7 p.m., according to Chicago police. The victim's vehicle, which was traveling northbound on Eberhart, struck another car that was stopped and facing northbound at the intersection with 75th Street.

The male victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A female occupant of the vehicle that was struck was also taken to the hospital, though her condition was unknow, according to police.

No one is in custody. Area 2 detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 8:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.