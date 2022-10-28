Chicago shooting leaves 19-year-old man dead on far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenager was shot and killed on Chicago's far South Side around midday on Friday.

The 19-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body around 11:34 a.m. in the 10900 block of South Halsted Avenue, the dividing line between the Morgan Park and Roseland neighborhoods.

He was driving when a vehicle approached with an unknown number of offenders who exited and fired shots at the victim, according to Chicago police.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating. Police gave no further details.