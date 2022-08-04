'Food costs have quadrupled': Chicago shelters say inflation driving more people to use their services

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With inflation on the rise, costs are going up, it's not just for families, but for organizations that support families looking for assistance.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports from a shelter in Old Town where the need for community services has increased greatly.

With inflation weighing heavily on everyone's bottom line, they say they've seen five times the number of people seeking help, coming to the organization for basic human necessitates. This year so far, the centers have served 2,163 guests.

Last year in total, the number was 422.

That's more than five times the amount. And it's only August. The center houses guests for extended periods of time but also offers drop in services for clean showers, laundry, internet, and a hot meal.

Then there's the outreach team. CBS 2 tagged along with them as they distributed bags of foot to some people experiencing homelessness in the Uptown neighborhood. Because the most basic necessities just cost more right now.

"Our food costs have quadrupled in the last 12 months because we are seeing more people. That means everything that we do has gone up significantly," said Cheryl Hamilton-Hill, CEO of Lincoln Park Community Services. "You know, the number of people that are coming in to take a shower, water costs go up. The number of people taking transportation to seek employment, those are numbers go up."