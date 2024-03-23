Thousands turn out for annual Shamrock Shuffle in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Grant Park in Chicago will be full of runners all weekend long. The annual Shamrock Shuffle is taking over city streets. It started with the mile-long race Saturday morning and continues Sunday with an 8K and 2-mile walk.

"It's not snowing. Blue skies. What else could you ask for in Chicago?" said Leon Carter.

Every March, Chicago seems to be looking for spring.

"No, this is not spring," Carter said.

But spring is here in the runners' steps, even if temperatures are in the 30s.

"These people that are in shorts and tank tops, they are about it," he said.

Carter will run in the group after the competitive wave.

"As long as I don't fall and embarrass myself, I think I should be good," he said. "As long as I finish, I think I'll be great."

The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle starts with the mile-long race on Saturday, followed by an 8K race on Sunday. There are more than 28,000 runners. The race is a Chicago tradition dating back 43 years. Outdoor running season kicks off this weekend.

"A lot of people, it may be their first run ever," said race director Carey Pinkowski.

The Shamrock brings out athletes of all ages and abilities, even Olympic long-distance runners like Galen Rupp.

At the end of the race, runners seemed more focused on time than temperature.

"This is about as good as spring gets in Chicago, so let's just be honest," said Carter.

They know spring in Chicago is just running its course.

Drivers should keep an eye out for "No Parking" signs along the course Sunday. Street closures will take place between 8 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Roads in Grant Park will stay closed longer.