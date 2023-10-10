Chicago kids get gifts of sensory play with lots of slime

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Kids at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago and the Mercy Home for Boys and Girls will get a little help to reduce anxiety.

The Sloomoo Institute is donating slime to promote sensory play.

Poking, squishing, and pulling slime helps you focus on something other than your stress.

The tactile sensation is a temporary distraction that helps people regroup and help them feel calmer.

Mental health workers also use slime to help kids get out of their heads to help their well-being.