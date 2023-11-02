Chicago school launches winter supply drive for migrants in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The arrival of winter-like weather this week brings growing concerns about how Chicago's migrant families are handling the cold.

One school in Rogers Park has launched a new initiative to help keep asylum seekers warm.

When snowflakes came down on Halloween in Chicago, it not only marked the first snowfall of the season, but it was a new experience for many migrant families who recently arrived in Chicago.

"It's been a little exciting to see them react," said Vivian Solis, a family support specialist at Lake Shore Schools in Rogers Park. She has been working with migrant families since August 2022.

The school has taken in as many as 50 migrant children to date, helping asylum seekers with childcare. With the recent dip in temperature, concerns are now growing for migrants.

"We have children showing up, unfortunately, in summer t-shirts, or pajama pants under shorts, socks with sandals or flip-flops, and it's not enough," Solis said.

The majority of migrant children attending the school are currently living at the Leone Beach Fieldhouse.

A young father who recently arrived from Venezuela told CBS 2 off camera that layers of clothing are constantly being swapped between relatives to keep warm. It's a problem administrators at Lake Shore Schools want to fix.

"They have no idea what a Chicago winter is like. So trying to educate them is one thing, but giving them the supplies is a totally different ballgame," said family support specialist Kersti Buckley.

The school is now collecting cold weather supplies – including winter coats, boots, hats, gloves, and scarves for children – as well as other essentials, like soap and diapers.

New and unused items being collected:

﻿﻿Hygiene products for adults and children, including shampoo, body wash, lotion, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant

﻿﻿Diapers, Pull-Ups, and wipes - sizes 4-6 most needed

﻿﻿Feminine hygiene products

﻿﻿Laundry detergent - smaller containers preferred

﻿﻿Paper towels, toilet paper, and facial tissues

﻿﻿Winter jackets for children - sizes 4T -6T most needed

﻿﻿Winter boots for children - sizes 8-11 most needed

﻿﻿Hats, gloves, and scarves for children and adults

﻿﻿Children's toys and books

It all leads up to what the school is calling a stop-and-shop event, where those in need could come down and stock up for the winter.

"They are grateful to be here. They're grateful they made it this far. They're grateful there's people here willing to help them and support them," Solis said.

Lake Shore Schools Donation drive will be collecting items up until November 8. Items can be dropped off at their Rogers Park facility, 6759 N. Greenview Av., or at three Tiny Giants locations:

Tiny Giants Uptown, 4650 N. Clark St.. 773-683-1333

Tiny Giants Infant Center, 4421 N. Clark St., 773-754-0581

Tiny Giants North Center, 3911 N. Western Av., 773-654-1048