Chicago voters will pick 10 new members of the Board of Education this election

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Those in Chicago preparing to cast their votes in this year's general election will also be able to pick the newest members of the Chicago Board of Education.

This comes as a big shake-up was announced on Friday, with all seven current members of the board saying they'll resign at the end of the month.

For the first time, voters will elect 10 new board members.

There are 31 candidates vying for the 10 positions. A crowded field that's making it hard for most to get attention.

"I just know one is a Black lady and her name starts with a K. The other one is a white guy. I don't know his name," said one parent who plans to vote in November.

Political science professor, Stephen Maynard Caliendo explained what candidates need to boost their profiles, "Really the only way to do that is with resources."

Overall the race is swimming in money, As of early October that total stands at $1.3 million.

"If you ask me if I'm surprised, it's more than what I thought we'd see," said Caliendo who teaches at North Central College in Naperville.

Those funds come from a mix of small donations from political supporters, friends and family and larger donations from wealthy investors and labor groups.

Three of the 31 candidates have so far raised more than $100,000 each.

Che "Rhymefest" Smith in District 10 has raised more than $113,000. Most of the money coming from himself and his company.

Robert Jones, also a candidate in District 10 has raised more than $114,000. The majority of his money comes from CTU or other political committees primarily funded by CTU.

Margaret "Maggie" Cullerton in District 2 on the far north side, has raised just over $100,000. One quarter of that was transferred in from a Pollical Action Committee that supports her father, John Cullerton. John Cullerton served in the Illinois state legislature for 21 years, more than a decade as Senate President.

The biggest overall donor is the Chicago Teachers Union, which has given more than $300,000 to 10 of the candidates.

The Illinois Network of Charter Schools organization is backing six candidates and have given them collectively, a little more than $42,000.

But what's in it for each group donating to candidates?

"Certainly, the CTU is not particularly supportive of charter schools, and they want to make sure that there are voices on the board that will not allow charter schools to run rampant," said Caliendo, a professor of political science at North Central College in Naperille. "On the opposite side of it, the charter schools want to make sure that the teachers union isn't the only voice that's heard. They are interested in expanding the number of charter schools and charter school opportunities in the City of Chicago."