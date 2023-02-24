Chicago school celebrates Black History Month with special expo

CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at Suder Montessori Magnet School celebrated Black History Month with a special expo on Friday.

Students also presented research projects about historic Black Americans.

"This month, we really celebrate African American people for all of the contributions that they made to our society, society now," said Principal Bosede Bada. "And the contributions we continue to make to society."

Family members of Suder students were also invited to take in the sights and sounds of the expo.