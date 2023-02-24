Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago school celebrates Black History Month with special expo

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago school celebrates Black History Month with special expo
Chicago school celebrates Black History Month with special expo 00:37

CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at Suder Montessori Magnet School celebrated Black History Month with a special expo on Friday.

Students also presented research projects about historic Black Americans.

"This month, we really celebrate African American people for all of the contributions that they made to our society, society now," said Principal Bosede Bada. "And the contributions we continue to make to society."

Family members of Suder students were also invited to take in the sights and sounds of the expo.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 24, 2023 / 5:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.