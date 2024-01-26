Chicago Scholars program helps first-generation and low-income students achieve college dreams

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mentors at the non-profit Chicago Scholars play a crucial role in empowering first-generation high school students and students from low-income households reach their college dreams.

Lane Tech High School senior Chantal Rodriguez has come a long way since joining Chicago Scholars; absorbing all she can from the non-profit's mentorship program to secure a scholarship to college.

"With my parents not really having an education here in America, they wanted to help me, but they didn't really know how to," she said.

Lovey Marshall, who works for the University of Illinois at Chicago, has served as a mentor for several years.

"I'm glad that I am a person who is giving back, and using my knowledge and experience to help and assist. I'm very grateful to have the opportunity to do that," Marshall said.

Mentors with Chicago Scholars become role models and trusted friends, guiding students through the entire college process.

Starting their junior year, students find support from essay-writing, interviews, applications, scholarships, financial aid, and more.

The program creates a sense of community for scholars, with monthly workshops and a day where college representatives come meet students onsite.

"I feel like Lovey and my other mentor really filled out that role to support, and just … helping me believe in myself, and ensuring that everything was going to be okay," Rodriguez said.

For Rodriguez, her dedication to the program paid off. She won a scholarship and acceptance to Northwestern University this fall.

"It was what I was hoping for, because I wanted to stay close to my family," she said.

Marshall said mentorship goes beyond the first year, with continued support for scholars as they navigate college life.

"It doesn't stop just here. I will still be checking in with her to see how she's doing, what her progress is," Marshall said.

"It was just really nice knowing that someone believes in you and thinks that you can be successful," Rodriguez said.

Each year, thousands of Chicago-area students from low-income or first-generation families apply to become Chicago Scholars. Only 600 are picked.

Mentors from all career backgrounds are needed to fulfill roles. The mentor application process is open through May 3.