Chicago kicks off road construction season for 2024

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Road construction season has officially begun in Chicago, as the city formally kicked off the start of street repaving and resurfacing work by highlighting one of several projects set for this year.

Chicago Department of Transportation officials announced the start of a project to resurface 3.75 miles of 63rd Street between Harlem Avenue and Calumet Avenue.

As part of the resurfacing project, crews also will repair utility trenches, address problems with standing water, upgrade curb extensions, install new signage, and upgrade pavement markings and crosswalks.

"This is a unique corridor – with residents, schools, businesses – and we want to make sure that … all modes of travel can get where they need to go safely," said CDOT Commissioner Tom Hardy.

City officials said they are planning to repave 150 miles of streets this year, including:

Addison Street from Octiavia Street to Luna Avenue (2.25 miles)

Division Street from California to Kedzie (.5 miles)

Homan Avenue from Roosevelt Road to Chicago Avenue (2 miles)

Kedzie Avenue 51st Street to 63rd Street (1.5 miles)

Taylor Street from Western Avenue to Racine Avenue (1.25 miles)

Western Avenue from Belmont Avenue to Foster Avenue (2.5 miles)