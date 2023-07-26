Watch CBS News
Chicago Riverwalk between Stetson, Columbus will close for water rescue training

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you have plans to walk along the Riverwalk this afternoon, don't be surprised to see a heavy emergency crew presence.

The Chicago fire and police departments will be conducting live water rescue training drills Wednesday afternoon.

You'll likely see helicopters and marine units - as well as SWAT trucks and other special police vehicles.

Simulated gunfire and explosions will be used during the exercise.

Wacker between Stetson and Columbus will also be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

July 26, 2023

