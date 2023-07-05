Watch CBS News
Chicago Riverwalk reopens after flooding from Sunday's historic storms

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can once again take a walk or grab a lunch along the Chicago Riverwalk downtown.

The Riverwalk reopened Wednesday after it was forced to close due to flash flooding caused by Sunday's historic rainfall.

riverwalk-reopens.png
The Chicago Riverwalk reopened on July 5, 2023, three days after it was forced to close due to flooding from an intense rainstorm. CBS

The Riverwalk flooded on Sunday after several inches of rain fell in a matter of hours, forcing the city to close the stretch from State Street all the way west to Lake Street, where the Riverwalk curves.

The river was inundated with so much water, the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District opened locks and gates separating the river from Lake Michigan to reverse the flow of the Chicago River, sending sewer water and storm runoff into the lake to alleviate flooding.

riverwalk-flooded.png
The Chicago Riverwalk was forced to close due to flooding after the city was inundated with several inches of rain in a few hours on July 2, 2023. CBS
First published on July 5, 2023 / 5:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

