Chicago Riverwalk reopens after flooding from Sunday's historic storms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can once again take a walk or grab a lunch along the Chicago Riverwalk downtown.

The Riverwalk reopened Wednesday after it was forced to close due to flash flooding caused by Sunday's historic rainfall.

The Riverwalk flooded on Sunday after several inches of rain fell in a matter of hours, forcing the city to close the stretch from State Street all the way west to Lake Street, where the Riverwalk curves.

The river was inundated with so much water, the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District opened locks and gates separating the river from Lake Michigan to reverse the flow of the Chicago River, sending sewer water and storm runoff into the lake to alleviate flooding.

