Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago River open-water swim to be held for first time in nearly 100 years

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago River swim returns for first time in nearly a century, benefiting ALS
Chicago River swim returns for first time in nearly a century, benefiting ALS 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago River will have it's first open water swim in nearly a century later this year.

The swim is set to take place on Sept. 22 and will benefit ALS.

Organizers say the river is cleaner, and the race is in the "main channel" with water fed directly from Lake Michigan.

There will be two courses - a half mile and a two-mile from Wolf Point and the State Street Bridge. 

chicago-river-swim-map.png
Chicago River Swim

Additional information, including how to apply for the event, is available at chicagoriverswim.org

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on April 3, 2024 / 9:43 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.