Chicago River open-water swim to be held for first time in nearly 100 years

Chicago River swim returns for first time in nearly a century, benefiting ALS

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago River will have it's first open water swim in nearly a century later this year.

The swim is set to take place on Sept. 22 and will benefit ALS.

Organizers say the river is cleaner, and the race is in the "main channel" with water fed directly from Lake Michigan.

There will be two courses - a half mile and a two-mile from Wolf Point and the State Street Bridge.

Additional information, including how to apply for the event, is available at chicagoriverswim.org.