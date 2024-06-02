Hundreds turn out in Chicago for Ride to Remember honoring fallen officers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of motorcyclists hit the streets of Chicago Sunday to remember fallen police officers who died or were wounded in the line of duty.

As many as 1,000 took to the streets for the 20th annual Ride to Remember, a fundraiser for the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.

The event helps the foundation raise funds for Gold Star families. It was started in 2004 by a group of Chicago Police officers in response to a challenge from then-Chicago Police Department Superintendent Phil Cline to each unit to come up with a way to raise money for the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.

"We had a dream back in '04 that we could build this, and we did, and everybody participated," said Cline, now the foundation's executive director.

The event kicked off Saturday at the United Center and made its way to the Gold Star Families Memorial and Park at Soldier Field, where they had a brief ceremony.

Current CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling was also in attendance, along with a mixture of officers, Chicagoans, and bikers.

"To see everybody come out—it wasn't just police officers out here, there were civilian members who are supporting Gold Star family members—is just important to see that comradery, that connection."

The mothers of Ella French and Areanah Preston were in attendance but said this brought up a lot of emotions. Both were too distraught to speak.

Yolanda Armstead said the ride had a special meaning to her because her daughter is a Chicago Police officer and a member of the National Guard. Her daughter was drafted in January.

"I had to come out here because I'm missing her so much," Armstead said. "To get this feeling and to get this video to let her see that her co-fellow workers are out here and we are all supporting everyone on the Chicago Police Department team."

Cline said the foundation currently supports 25 Gold Star kids of fallen or injured officers.

"We pay tuition from preschool to grad school," he said. "All those kids don't have to come up with a dime for tuition."

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation says it donated $20 million to Gold Star families over the last 20 years.

The Ride to Remember comes just weeks after fallen officer Luis Huesca was shot and killed in the Gage Park neighborhood while returning home from his shift.